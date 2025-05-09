"Hamari suraksha Bharatiya Sena aur Mata Vaishno Devi..." Anupam Kher shares cousin's message from Jammu after Pakistani missile attack

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 : As tensions between India and Pakistan escalate, veteran actor Anupam Kher took to social media to share a video from his family's home in Jammu.

The short clip, sent to him by his cousin, showed the area under complete blackout, reportedly due to recent security developments.

On Thursday, the actor shared the video on his X account along with a caption stating that he immediately called his cousin after receiving the video to check on the family's safety. However, his cousin's spirit made him proud as he reassured Kher that the Indian Army was there to protect them.

He wrote, "My cousin brother #SunilKher sent this video from his home in Jammu. I called immediately and asked him if he and his family are ok? He laughed a little proudly and said, 'Bhaiya! Hum Bharat mein hain! Hum Hindustani hain. Hamari suraksha Bharatiya Sena aur Mata Vaishno Devi kar rahi hain. Aap tension mat lo. Waise bhi koi bhi missile hum zameen par nahi lagne de rahe.' Jai Mata Ki! Bharat Mata Ki Jai!"

Take a look

https://x.com/AnupamPKher/status/1920522487110250756

According to defence sources on Thursday, Pakistan fired eight missiles targeting Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia. All were intercepted and blocked by Indian air defence units.

The missile interception took place just a day after India began Operation Sindoor, a major counter-terror operation launched in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 Indian nationals dead.

The sources said visuals over Jammu reminded them of a Hamas-style attack on Israel using multiple cheap rockets. They added that the Pakistan Army is operating and behaving like the terror organisation Hamas. Last month, ISI and Hamas reportedly met in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Explosions were heard as Indian air defence intercepted Pakistani drones in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. Drones were also intercepted in Jaisalmer, where explosions and flashes were seen in the sky.

A complete blackout has been enforced in Bikaner (Rajasthan), Jalandhar (Punjab), as well as Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu, Amritsar, and Jalandhar.

