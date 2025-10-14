"Hang my head in shame": Javed Akhtar furious over "reverent" welcome given to Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi at Deoband

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 : Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, known for his outspoken political views, expressed his dismay over the "reverent" reception extended to Afghan Foreign Minister and senior Taliban leader Amir Khan Muttaqi during his visit to Darul Uloom Deoband in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to X, Akhtar wrote, "I hang my head in shame when I see the kind of respect and reception that has been given to the representative of the world's worst terrorist group Taliban, by those who beat the pulpit against all kinds of terrorists ."

He added, "Shame on Deoband too for giving such a reverent welcome to their 'Islamic Hero' who is one of those who have completely banned girls' education. My Indian brothers n sisters !!! what is happening to us."

Muttaqi is on a week-long visit to India, from October 9 to 16. This is the first high-level delegation from Kabul to India since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021.

Muttaqi's visit began with a controversy as Indian women journalists were reportedly barred from attending the Afghan FM press conference at the Afghan Embassy.

The incident drew heavy backlash from the Opposition, which questioned the BJP's stance on women's rights.

Meanwhile, Muttaqi has invited India to invest in the country's minerals and requested New Delhi to help facilitate trade through the opening of the Wagah border, calling it the "fastest trade route" between the two countries.

Adressing a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday, Muttaqi said, "I met the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and talked about economy, trade, and other issues."

