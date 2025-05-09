Hannah Einbinder, Gillian Anderson to be seen together in Jane Schoenbrun's project

Los Angeles [US], May 9 : 'Hacks' fame Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson, best known for role in 'Sex Education', will be seen together in Jane Schoenbrun's project 'Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma'.

The project will go on floors in British Columbia this summer, as per Deadline.

Hannah also took to Instagram and expressed her excitement.

In Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, the infamous Camp Miasma slasher franchise is getting rebooted yet again. But when the latest movie's director becomes obsessed with the mysterious, reclusive actress who played the "final girl" in the original film, a whole new kind of slasher emerges from the bottom of the lake.

Plan B is producing. Daniel Bekerman from Scythia Films is exec producing and will provide local production services. Mubi is financing the film and will distribute in select territories, including North America, Latin America, UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Benelux, Turkey, India, Australia, and New Zealand, with The Match Factory handling remaining worldwide sales.

"I make movies I wish existed when I was a kid," Schoenbrun said, "and Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma is my best attempt at the 'sleepover classic:' an insane yet cozy midnight odyssey that beckons to unsuspecting viewers from the horror section at the local video store. I couldn't be more excited to be heading to sleepaway camp this summer with the mad comic genius Hannah Einbinder, the legendary Gillian Anderson, and the daring folks at MUBI and Plan B, who by greenlighting this movie have summoned a plague-like flood of blood, guts, and various other fluids to rain down on us all."

