'Hannah Montana' star Cody Linley says, "I'm In" for reboot

Washington [US], October 30 : Cody Linley, known for his role as Jake Ryan on the beloved Disney Channel series 'Hannah Montana,' recently expressed his enthusiasm for a potential reboot of the show.

In an interview with E! News, Linley said, "I'm in," indicating his willingness to reprise his role if the series makes a comeback.

During the premiere of 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' on October 28 in Los Angeles, Linley shared that he has been contemplating the idea of reviving 'Hannah Montana' and is ready to rock it.

However, he emphasized that it's not just about him; he urged fans to engage with Disney executives on the matter.

"Just ask that same question to some of the Disney execs that come through, and let's see what happens," he noted, as per E! News.

If the show were to return over a decade later, Linley has some intriguing ideas about where Jake might be now.

"He could have gone two different routes," he mused, adding, "He could've gone to the moon or maybe down, down lowor somewhere in between."

When it comes to the possibility of Jake reuniting with Miley Cyrus's character, Linley remains optimistic.

"Everybody makes mistakes, everybody has those days," he joked, adding that if Jake could speak to Miley, he'd likely say, "Sorry. Guys make mistakes. I certainly made mistakes," E! News reported.

Reflecting on his time on the original series, which aired from 2006 to 2011, Linley fondly remembers two standout elements: the live audience, which brought an exciting energy to the set, and the strong bond among the cast and crew.

"It was like a family, and you're just really tight knit," he reminisced, adding, "Each week, you're joking, you're having fun, and then you go out there and you lean on each other like a true team."

For fans eager to see Linley back on screen, he hasn't ruled out a cameo in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.'

"I mean, you never know," he teased, adding, "Anything could happen."

As 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' premieres on October 29, the excitement for potential reunions in the Disney universe continues to grow.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor