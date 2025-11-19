Hansa Singh: “It Hits Hard When You Lose a Good Project”

Page 3 and Hunterrr actress Hansa Singh, who has also been a part of OTT projects like Criminal Justice and Dispatch, shared that she feels disappointed when she is not able to bag a project. She said, "I wonder where I’m going wrong, despite giving awesome auditions. Trust me, it hits hard, especially when you know the project is good and has a good director."

"Sometimes, with new people in casting, they may not even be aware of me. As an actor, I try my best, and I’m thankful for all the good auditions that come my way. But let me also say, sometimes I feel maybe something is stopping the good work. Nazar laga di," she added.

Though she agrees that there is competition in the industry, she feels a good actor will always find his or her place. She said, "If luck is in their favor. As we say, no matter how talented you are, if your luck isn’t on your side, that L can turn into an F."

She also revealed that the money offered to her is often too low to even consider some projects, especially from new casting agencies. She said, "I have to tell them, 'Please do your homework before approaching.' The sad part is that sometimes, it’s just about timely information. So now, I’ve left everything to divine timing for things to turn in my favor."

"Trust me, I do get depressed because it’s been too long, but I’m mindful not to break down and accept just anything for the sake of facing the camera. I love the camera. I love hearing "Action!" and enacting a character. I love the adulation I receive when people watch my work. It’s so satisfying. I’m hoping some good work will knock on my door soon. Fingers crossed," she added.

She is looking forward to the release of a web series that she has done. She said, "It’s not that the work hasn’t been done, but sometimes projects get stuck, which is such a huge bummer for an actor. Even if you get paid, until your craft is seen, you have to start from scratch all over again."

She is interested in doing titular roles, lead parts, and powerful characters—like in Maharani (Huma Qureshi) or Delhi Crime (Shefali Shah). She added, "I also wish to work with Rohan Sippy again, hopefully in a continuing role."

Sharing her take on the unpredictable nature of work in the industry, she said, "In India, I believe the moment people find a golden goose, everyone runs toward it because it looks lucrative. That’s exactly what happened with OTT too. There’s now a backlog of so many shows across platforms, so the slow pace is probably because of that."

"Thankfully, I have my spiritual work, where I’m a life coach and Tarot healer. It helps me stay motivated. As you may have seen on my Instagram, I try to keep myself relevant. Acting is my first love, so I truly wish to be back soon," Hansa ended.