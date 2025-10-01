Hansa Singh on the Power of Travel: "It’s About Disconnecting to Reconnect With Yourself"

Actress Hansa Singh, known for her impactful performances in projects like Despatch, Goodbye, and Criminal Justice, believes that travel is more than just leisure—it is a form of self-discovery and rejuvenation. For her, a good holiday is essential to step away from the routine and reconnect with one’s inner self.

"It’s very essential. Trust me. It’s the time to disconnect with the routine and connect with yourself. It’s rejuvenating," she says.

Hansa finds her holidays best spent on adventurous getaways. Skydiving, scuba diving, and meeting people with the same zest for life top her list of favorite activities. Recently, she was in Dubai to celebrate an award win, which turned into another enriching experience filled with warmth and meaningful connections.

"My holidays are my adventure trips for skydiving or scuba diving. I love doing that abroad and meeting like-minded people with equal or greater enthusiasm. It brings in different perspectives—it’s invigorating and adrenaline-pumping. On one of my trips to Bangkok, I experienced just that, and it made me realize there’s so much more to the city beyond what people usually associate with it."

For her, travel is not only about faraway destinations. It can be something as simple as doing what one hasn’t done in a long time."Anyone can travel. Travel is not necessarily about distant places or going abroad. Sometimes it is simply about discovery by disconnecting. It’s about knowing your journey and knowing yourself. We make the mistake of thinking travel is only what we see on social media, but in truth, it begins with self-awareness," she reflects.

Independent by nature, Hansa enjoys taking solo trips. "Most of my trips are solo. I truly cherish them, as they allow me to move at my own pace and embrace experiences in a deeply personal way," she shares.When it comes to her travel essentials, she never forgets three things—her phone, sunscreen, and protein. As for her dream destination, she is now drawn to the vibrancy of Brazil, especially during Carnival."If you had asked me a few years back, I would have said Switzerland. But today, I seek more depth and energy from every place I visit. Brazil during Carnival is my dream—so much fun, dancing, and excursions. Viva da Viva!"