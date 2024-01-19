Hansal Mehta begins shooting for 'Gandhi' in Gujrat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 : Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is all set to come up with the much-anticipated biopic 'Gandhi'. The team has begun filming, kicking off its first schedule in Gujarat.

Taking to Instagram, production house Applause Entertainment treated fans with the news along with the stills from the sets.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2RZNe9RZsL/?img_index=4

Sharing the photos, they wrote, "Capturing history in the making!#Gandhi filming now."

This epic series, capturing the life and times of the Mahatma, is set to be an international production shot across various Indian and foreign locations.

Directed by Hansal Mehta and starring Pratik Gandhi, the multi-season series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Applause Productions. Get ready for an immersive journey into an incredible life.

Hansal and Pratik have previously collaborated on the super hit show Scam 1992.

They are excited to see them collaborate on this new series.

