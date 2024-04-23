Hansal Mehta catches up with Shekhar Kapur during ‘Gandhi’ shoot in UK

Mumbai, April 23 Acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta is currently occupied with the shooting of his upcoming series 'Gandhi', starring Pratik Gandhi in the titular role.

Hansal, who recently delivered another impressive show with 'Lootere,’ met legendary filmmaker Shekhar Kapur in London.

The 'Aligarh' director took to Instagram and shared pictures from their meeting.

Shekhar visited the sets of 'Gandhi' in London and chatted with Hansal, gaining insight into how the show was coming together. The two also took a stroll through the streets of London.

In the caption, Hansal wrote: "Look who visited our sets today! Thank you @shekharkapur for inspiring us. #Gandhi."

Shekhar is one of the influential Indian filmmakers who has left a global impact.

The filmmaker made his directorial debut with the cult-classic 'Masoom', adapted from the Erich Segal novel 'Man, Woman and Child'. He went on to dole out films like ‘Mr. India’, ‘Bandit Queen’, and ‘Elizabeth’, which received seven nods at the 71st Academy Awards.

Earlier, Hansal took to his Instagram and shared pictures from the shoot. He flaunted his sartorial choice in the pictures, wearing baggy pants, a white shirt, and a cream-coloured jacket.

In the first picture, the director is surrounded by his crew at an undisclosed location, against the backdrop of Victorian architecture.

The second picture shows the director briefing his actors inside an atrium, with a staircase running next to him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor