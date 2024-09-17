Hansal Mehta reveals why he chose Kareena to essay the lead in ‘The Buckingham Murders’

Mumbai, Sep 17 Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released theatrical film ‘The Buckingham Murders’, has shared why he chose Kareena Kapoor Khan to essay the lead in the film.

The director told IANS that Kareena has the perfect balance of acting prowess and star power but the actor in her is often overshadowed by her star power, and it’s solely because of the audience’s perception.

He told IANS, “Kareena is a star with tremendous enduring appeal. I have always looked beyond that and seen her as a fine actor whose acting prowess has been overshadowed by her glamour. I wanted to subvert that glamour and explore Kareena the actor and I was thrilled when she agreed to do the film. What a fine actor she is. And a terrific collaborator on set”.

The film sees Kareena essaying the role of a tough cop who is on a hot pursuit of a murder of a kid in a neighbourhood while she battles her personal demons. The film also stars celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, who plays the role of the murdered child’s father, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

'Faraz', 'Scam' and now ‘The Buckingham Murders’, he seems to be enjoying working in thrillers, of late. While he has acclaimed dramas like 'Shahid', 'Aligarh', 'Scoop', what is it about thrillers that appeals to the storyteller in him?

Hansal said, “I made a film called ‘Chhal’, released in 2002. In my opinion it was a very slick and cool thriller that did not get its due then. Maybe subconsciously I keep wanting to make that genre. But I do not see films as thrillers alone - I do films for the story and its characters. The world I can explore, the people I can discover and how these truths can be unfurled through a mysterious tale”.

The film also marks a new journey for Kareena as a producer after successfully completing 25 years in the industry. This is Kareena’s 5th collaboration with Ektaa R. Kapoor after ‘Veere Di Wedding’, ‘Crew’, ‘Jaane Jaan’ and ‘Udta Punjab’.

Presented by Balaji Telefilms, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mahana Films and TBM Films.

