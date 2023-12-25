Hansal Mehta reviews Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' , says "not perfect but..."

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's recently released drama film 'Dunki' received mixed responses from the audience.

On Monday, director Hansal Mehta took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared his thoughts about the film.

Mehta wrote, "I really enjoyed #Dunki. Not perfect but so what. It's perfectly fine. It gave me what I miss at the movies. It was nostalgic, heartfelt, simple and an ode to what our films once used to be. Not a film I want to overanalyse or overthink. Give me a @RajkumarHirani film any day. Nice to end the year with @iamsrk tugging at your heart strings, looking into her eyes with love and playing a softie."

He further called 'Dunki' a Rajkumar Hirani film all the way.

"Lovely ensemble and an enduring charm pervades the film which is not a drama, not a comedy, not a tragedy and not a thriller. It is a Rajkumar Hirani film all the way. Go watch it and decide for yourself," Mehta concluded.

'Dunki' marks SRK's first-ever collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani, who has previously given hits like 'PK', 'Sanju', '3 Idiots' and 'Munna Bhai'.

'Dunki' hit the theatres on December 21 and since then it has been the talk of the town. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics and so far it has collected over Rs Rs 211.13 crore worldwide.

'Dunki' also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, Boman Irani and Vikram Kochhar.

At one of the events in Dubai, SRK described 'Dunki' as his best film."So when I made Jawan, I thought I made a film for boys and girls but I didn't make anything for myself, then I made Dunki. So this is my film. This film is very close to my heart. When I was doing Pathaan, many people who write about films, those who know about films more than the filmmakers, were saying what kind of roles I was doing, so I felt that I should do films that come from my heart and this includes all the films that I did this year. I started the year with Pathaan, which was always ladies first, and I want to end the year with a film for myself. So, please watch Dunki on December 21. Everyone will find something in the film that will touch their heart. The film will make you laugh also," he said.

'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long-winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to.

With Dunki's success, SRK has got three back-to-back hits in his kitty. In January, he came up with 'Pathaan', which smased several records at the box office, and in September, he enthralled fans with 'Jawan', which was directed by Atlee.

