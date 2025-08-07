Hansal Mehta's 'Gandhi' becomes 1st Indian series to be premiered at TIFF

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 : Filmmaker Hansal Mehta's upcoming series 'Gandhi' has become the first Indian series to be selected in Toronto International Film Festival's (TIFF) "very carefully curated Primetime slate."

Sharing the update, Hansal Mehta on Thursday took to X and wrote, ""An audacious dream, born of belief and perseverance, now steps onto the world stage. Gandhi will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 as part of its carefully curated PrimeTime slate. The first Indian series ever to be featured at TIFF. In its 50th year, this festival becomes the home for a story that is at once deeply personal and profoundly universal. A moment of pride. A moment of memory. A quiet revolution begins."

He also shared actor Pratik Gandhi's still from the show.

Music maestro AR Rahman, the show's music composer, also expressed excitement.

On X, he wrote "Glad to announce the world premiere of Gandhi at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival 2025, the first Indian series to be selected in TIFF's prestigious Primetime slate! This series is Produced by Applause Entertainment and Directed by Hansal Mehta."

Based on Ramachandra Guha's definitive writings, 'Gandhi' stars Pratik Gandhi in the lead role.

Sharing what the audience can expect from the series, Hansal previously said, "When you speak of a historic and iconic figure like Mahatma Gandhi, there is already a great deal of responsibility on you as a filmmaker. Our vision with the series is to make it as true-to-life as possible and supported by Ramachandra Guha's work, we are confident and enthusiastic that we will bring audiences something to remember. With a common vision for this ambitious narrative, I am excited to kickstart a new journey, yet again with Sameer and the team at Applause."

The 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) will take place from September 4 - 14, 2025.

