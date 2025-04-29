Hansal Mehta’s True Story Films ink a three-film deal with Bhanushali Studios

Mumbai, April 29 In a significant move underscoring their shared commitment to compelling, culturally resonant cinema, Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited and celebrated filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s banner, True Story Films have entered into a three-film collaboration.

These untitled movies are expected to be released across 2025 and 2026. This partnership will see the two entities jointly produce a diverse slate of films, including a Gujarati-language feature, marking a notable expansion into regional storytelling for both banners.

The yet-to-be-titled projects are expected to span genres, reflecting Mehta’s penchant for rooted narratives and his ambition to scale impactful stories beyond language and geography.

“This collaboration with Hansal and the team at True Story represents an exciting chapter for Bhanushali Studios as we continue to champion stories that are authentic and culturally rich,” said Bhanushali, Founder and Chairman of Bhanushali Studios Limited.

He added, “The inclusion of a Gujarati-language film holds special significance for us, as we aim to bring regional narratives to a broader audience."

Mehta, whose recent works include "The Buckingham Murders" and the upcoming biopic on Gandhi, echoed the sentiment saying, “Collaborating with Vinod and Bhanushali Studios gives us the freedom to push boundaries with stories that are both urgent and personal. This slate reflects the kind of cinema that challenges, resonates, and endures. We’re excited to amplify these voices and bring them to life on screen.”

Details regarding collaborating partners, cast, directors, and production timelines remain under wraps, with more specific announcements expected in the coming months.

It would be exciting to see what these two banners come up with next.

Meanwhile, addressing the FICCI BAF Awards in Mumbai recently, Mehta emphasized the significance of writing and preparation in making good cinema.

The 'Aligarh' maker stated, "If you spend the most time writing, the development cycle, then there is assurance that what you have made is true to the material. Preparation and development are the key things”.

