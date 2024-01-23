Hansika Motwani: Doing a single shot film is very difficult

Mumbai, Jan 23 Actress Hansika Motwani, who will be soon seen in a one-shot Telugu film '105 Minutes' has opened up on working in such a unique cinematic narrative, saying she loves challenges and wanted to do something different.

The entire movie unfolds seamlessly in a single, uninterrupted shot, pushing the boundaries of filmmaking.

Hansika, who is known for her work in 'Koi... Mil Gaya' takes on the challenge of a one-shot film, revealing her versatility and superb acting abilities.

This experimental film takes place in real time, drawing viewers into a suspenseful horror story that lasts for 105 minutes without a single cut.

Talking about the same, Hansika said: "I have never done something like that, like a single shot. We do have a few here and there, stitches in the film. Um, but yes, the longest takes. The whole idea of, you know, doing a single shot film?"

"It's very difficult because there's literally one side, there is wind, then another side there is fire, and the other side there's rain and there's so much to coordinate, but I love challenges and I wanted to do something different, so I did it," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front she was last seen in Telugu thriller film 'My Name Is Shruthi'.

She also has 'Rowdy Baby', 'Guardian', 'Man', and web series 'Nasha' in the pipeline.

