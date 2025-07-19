Hansika Motwani Living Separately? Husband Sohail Kathuria Dismisses Split Speculations

Koi... Mil Gaya fame, Hansika Motwani, who has left her acting mark from TV to film world, has once again come into the limelight with her personal life. From past few days there are rumours that she has ended her three years of marriage with businessman husband Sohail Kathuria and they are living separately. However no one has commented about this leaving their followers in confusion. Hansika's husband Sohail Kathuria has now opened up about the rumours

According to a reports Hansika Motwani started living with her family after marrying Sohail Kathuria on December 4, 2022. The source told to HT that it was a bit difficult to adjust with the family. Due to this, the couple shifted to a condo in the same building. While reacting to rumours Sohail Kathuria said, 'No, it's not true.' He briefly addressed the rumors, but didn't specify if his warning concerned speculation about a separation or simply diverging paths, following reports of a rift in Hansika and Sohail's relationship.

Hansika is quite active on Instagram and regularly gives update about her daily life. However she has not shared a picture with her husband since 2023 which left many wonder if something is not right in paradise.

Hansika and Sohael's wedding preparations, lavish celebrations, and behind-the-scenes drama were chronicled in the Disney+ Hotstar reality show, Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama, which premiered in February 2023, shortly after their 2022 wedding, offering fans an intimate look into their relationship.