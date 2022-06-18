Hansika Motwani recreates her first-ever co-star Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' step, he reposts it

Hyderabad, June 18 Several months after 'Pushpa's release in December 2021, the movie continues to making headlines with its trendy songs and massy dialogues.

Actress Hansika Motwani has shared a reel of her dancing to Allu Arjun's song from his blockbuster film 'Pushpa'.

Hansika Motwani who is a popular actress who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil cinema posted a reel performing her first-ever co-star Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' step. The two of them had starred in Telugu movie 'Desamuduru'.

To her surprise and happiness, Allu Arjun reposted the video of his co-star!

Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise', directed by Sukumar fared well, at the box office and broke several records and even entered the Rs 100 crore mark in Hindi belts, and went on to mint Rs 300 crore worldwide.

