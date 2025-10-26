Hansika Motwanni's Ranthambore trip includes tiger trails, jungle dust & selfies

Mumbai Oct 26 Actress Hansika Motwanni took some time off from her busy schedule and went to the Ranthambore fort. Her latest getaway included tiger trails, jungle dust, and selfies with the wild.

Posting sneak peeks from her visit, Hansika uploaded a photo of her posing in the jeep with a camera hanging from her neck. The 'My Name Is Shruthi' actress also shared a couple of photos of herself amidst the wildlife. Her social media post further included a couple of videos of the various animals Hansika encountered in Ranthambore.

She was accompanied by her family during her recent vacay.

"From tiger trails to sloth bear strolls, jungle dust on my face, and selfies with the wild . Ranthambore, you’ve been pure magic (sic)," Hansika mentioned in the caption.

In the meantime, Hansika recently made headlines as she made a small but noticeable change to the spelling of her surname.

The actress who used to be known as "Motwani" now spells her surname as “Motwanni", adding an extra 'n'. While the exact reason for the change in her name is not known, the tweak might be for numerological reasons to attract some extra luck.

Hansika took to her YouTube channel and shared a video revealing that a lot has happened in 2025, and hence her mother, Mona Motwani, asked her to change the spelling of her surname. After some arguments and discussions, she finally agreed.

In the clip, Hansika even asked her fans, followers, and trolls to use the new spelling of her surname henceforth.

On another note, Hansika tied the knot with businessman Sohael Khaturiyain back in December 2022 in a grand ceremony. However, in 2025, reports started doing the rounds that the couple is now headed for a divorce.

The reports surfaced after Hansika removed her wedding photos from her Instagram account.

