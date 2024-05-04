Hansika wishes 'forever favourite' Trisha Krishnan on 41st b'day: 'Keep shining'

Mumbai, May 4 Actress Hansika Motwani, on Saturday, showered love on her "forever favourite" Trisha Krishnan as she celebrates her 41st birthday, saying "keep shining always."

Hansika, who was last seen in Tamil horror film 'Guardian', took to Instagram Stories and dropped a throwback picture with birthday girl Trisha. The photo, which seems to be from some event, shows the duo dressed in beautiful gowns.

The birthday note read: "Happy birthday to my forever favourite Trisha Krishnan. Keep shining as always."

Trisha last featured in Tamil action thriller 'Leo', starring Vijay in the titular role. She next has 'Vidaa Muyarchi', 'Ram', ' Thug Life' and 'Vishwambhara' in her kitty.

On the other hand, Hansika has 'Rowdy Baby', 'Man', and 'Gandhari' in the pipeline.

