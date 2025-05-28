Hanumankind to perform at Netflix’s global fan event ‘Tudum’

Mumbai, May 28 Rapper-singer and actor Hanumankind is all set to perform at the global fan event for streaming giant Netflix.

The official Instagram handle of Netflix shared a video featuring Hanumankind, whose real name is Sooraj Cherukat, performing his chartbuster hit “Run It Up.”

The caption wrote: “Run it up! acclaimed musician hanumankind will hit the stage with an unforgettable performance at TUDUM the live global fan event watch it LIVE on netflix at 8pm et | 5pm pt on may 31 in the us and 5:30am ist on june 1 in india”

Hanumankind, one of India's most dynamic and genre-defying music talents, will showcase his firepower energy to Tudum LIVE, streaming live from Los Angeles at 5:30 AM on June 1, 2025.

Hanumankind, who has performed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in New York in 2024, began his career as a professional rapper by performing at NH7 Weekender, which is held in multiple cities and releasing his debut EP Kalari, in 2019.

He took on the moniker of "Hanumankind" as a portmanteau of the popular Hindu deity Hanuman which personifies "honor, courage, and loyalty.”

He initially collaborated with Charan Raj and Sanjith Hegde for the song "Maadeva" featured in the Kannada film Popcorn Monkey Tiger. His song "The Last Dance" is featured in the Malayalam film Aavesham.

Hanumankind gained the spotlight with the release of the single and its music video "Big Dawgs", featuring Kalmi, in July 2024.

The accompanying music video features the rapper performing in a classic carnival attraction with motorcycles known as the well of death. It was shot in his hometown Malappuram in Kerala.

The rapper singer performed at Coachella earlier and in April he spoke about how deeply connected music is to everyday life and talked about how incredible it is that artists from South India, like himself, have reached a major global stage.

Hanumankind, had then said in a statement: “Music is a part of my life, because wherever you are, wherever you travel, whatever you do, it's around you, it surrounds you. It’s a part of the culture of the place and language of the land.

“Who would have thought a couple of folks from the south side of India would just be making music and playing at Coachella? I'm proud of everybody that’s here and how we got here,” added the rapper, who is currently enjoying the success of his recent single ‘Run it up’.

