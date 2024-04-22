'Happiest moment': Mithun Chakraborty on receiving Padma Bhushan award

New Delhi [India], April 22 : Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award for his outstanding contributions to Indian cinema.

The actor, known for his iconic performances, expressed his heartfelt gratitude upon receiving the honour. "I am very happy. I have never asked for anything for myself from anyone in my life. I am very happy because when someone receives so much respect and honour... it's the happiest moment," Mithun said while speaking to ANI.

Reflecting on the moment he received the news of being awarded the Padma Bhushan, Mithun said, "When I received the call informing me that I was being awarded the Padma Bhushan, I was silent for a minute because I hadn't expected it... because it's a big thing. But I didn't expect it. I am happy. Thank you to everyone on the committee who selected me."

Fondly called 'Mithun Da' by his fans, the actor made his debut in films with Mrigayaa in 1976, and since then he has been entertaining audiences with his versatile acting skills.

Mithun's portrayal of a Santhal rebel earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor in his first film. Later, he won two more National Film Awards for his roles in Tahader Katha (1992) and Swami Vivekananda (1998).

In his decades-long career, Mithun Da also created a name for himself by featuring in chartbuster dance tracks including 'I Am a Disco Dancer (Disco Dancer)', 'Jimmy Jimmy (Disco Dancer)', and 'Super Dancer (Dance Dance)'.

Most recently, he was seen in Vivek Agnihotri's movie 'The Kashmir Files.'

The Padma Awards, which were instituted in 1954, are one of the highest civilian honours of India and are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order), and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. The Padma Awards Committee is headed by the Cabinet Secretary and includes the Home Secretary, Secretary to the President, and four to six eminent persons as members. The recommendations of the committee are submitted to the Prime Minister and the President of India for approval.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor