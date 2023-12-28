"Happy 7th bday wild child": Pink wishes her son

Washington [US], December 28 : American singer-songwriter Pink wished her 7-year-old son a special message. She shared an adorable slow-motion video on Instagram of the birthday boy zipping down a slide with a look of pure glee on his face. The clip appeared to have been taken at a party for Jameson and his friends, according to People.

"Happy 7th bday wild child," she wrote in text over the video, adding, "Stay weird."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1XTKORJFLe/?hl=en

According to People, Pink also reshared an old video from a fan account on her Instagram Story showing Jameson singing the Grammy winner's tune "Cover Me With Sunshine." In the clip, he was fittingly dressed in a T-shirt printed with the phrase, "My mom loves me to the moon and back." Another Instagram story post showed the mother-son duo making silly faces as they took a selfie together.

On his own Instagram page, Carey Hart, Pink's spouse, also made a heartfelt mention of their kid. He captioned it, saying, "Can't believe you are growing up so fast, Jamo!!!". You are nuts, and I love it. Happy 7th lil man. Stay weird."

Hart's post featured a series of photos of Jameson, including one capturing him blowing out the candles on a colorful Fortnite-themed cake. Another throwback shot showed the 7-year-old as a baby, sucking on a clear pacifier adorned with a black faux mustache. Hart, 48, also shared a snapshot of his son sitting on his shoulders during an outing to the beach, according to People.

On Christmas Day, Hart shares daughter Willow, 12, with Pink, giving a glimpse into his family's holiday celebration, including Jameson's musical present.

In a photo of his wife and kids gathered around a Christmas tree with piles of presents, Jameson posed while singing into a toy microphone. It seems he may have inherited his mom's passion for music.

"Christmas was a success!!!!" Hart wrote. "Though it is awesome to get the things on your Christmas list, I'm just thankful for my family. Love you mama @pink, Willz, and Jamo."

Pink's spouse and children travelled to New York City for a weekend last month to see one of her performances at Madison Square Garden. Hart took Willow and Jameson ice skating at the Rockefeller Centre rink while she was busy practising and getting ready for her performance.

He posted a video of them having a good time during the winter, including a particularly funny scene that showed off his son's sense of humour. Jameson's father inquired for his well-being after his son fell on the ice.

Pink revealed to People earlier this year how much she values her role as Willow's and Jameson's mother, even though she previously doubted her suitability for the role.

"I did not know I was going to have a family. I didn't picture that for myself because I was terrified I would be a terrible mother," she explained. "But, oh my God, being a mom is the most incredible thing I've ever done. It's shocking how responsible I've become."

She said that while she sometimes has to miss out on important moments with her kids due to her work commitments, she feels fortunate that she can be a mom while also living out her career dreams. "I love being a mom, I love music, and I'm dumb lucky I get to do all of these things. I count my blessings every single day," she said, reported People.

