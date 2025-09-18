Happy Birthday, Karanvir Sharma: Revisiting his journey so far

Actor Karanvir Sharma, who celebrates his birthday today, has steadily carved a niche for himself as a performer who immerses deeply into every character he takes on. Over the years, he has built a body of work marked by consistency, quiet determination, and a willingness to experiment with diverse roles. Karanvir’s journey began with Sadda Adda , a real life inspired film that not only went viral but also gave audiences their first glimpse of his calm yet assured screen presence. A couple of years later, he took on Zid, playing Rohan Achrekar a layered role of a crime reporter that hinted at his ability to dive into emotionally complex territory.

In Azhar, he stepped into the shoes of Manoj, bringing a grounded energy to the cricket biopic. He later featured in Blank as Rohit, lending quiet conviction to the film’s tense and fast-paced narrative. A turning point came with A Thursday, where he played Rohit Mirchandani. His performance stood out for its measured intensity and emotional precision, striking the right balance in a film anchored by high-stakes drama. Up next, Karanvir will be seen in The Trial: Season 2 as law firm owner Param Munjal opposite Kajol. The legal drama is set to bring fresh layers to the storyline and is expected to delve into complex office dynamics, marking an exciting new chapter in his journey. From his early beginnings to where he stands today, Karanvir Sharma’s journey has been about quiet growth, built role by role.