Happy Birthday Mahesh Shetty: Looking At The Wonderful Journey Of Bhuj: The Pride of India Actor

Actor Mahesh Shetty has completed 16 years in showbiz. The actor is known for his power-packed performances across all mediums, the small screen as well as the silver screen. Interestingly, Mahesh started his acting journey in theatre and then went on to charm audiences through his performances on various platforms. On his birthday let’s a trip down the memory lane tracking his journey.

From Theatre to Television

After pursuing his passion for theatre, Mahesh started his journey on television with the show ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’. He went on to deliver some of the most powerful and iconic performances on TV with shows like ‘Pavitra Rishta’, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ and many more. Mahesh made quite an impact, and people enjoyed watching him perform.

The Journey Silver Screen

Later, Mahesh played memorable roles in films such as "Banjo", "Bhuj: The Pride of India" and was recently seen in the movie "Fighter" alongside Hrithik Roshan. Mahesh played the role of Squadron Leader Rajan Unninathan, a wingman to Patty (portrayed by Hrithik Roshan) sharing great on-screen dynamic.

Exploring Regional Cinema

The actor believes that entertainment is not limited to any particular medium, be it TV, movies or over-the-top (OTT) platforms. For him, the script and the story are the real heroes, and he just portrays a character. Mahesh also ventured into regional cinema and has already acted in the film ‘Balkadu’. He is currently working on an upcoming movie called "Kolhapur Dairies", directed by Joe Rajan, which also features Bhushan Patil.

The OTT Experience

Beyond this, Mahesh Shetty is making waves on OTT platforms. His powerful performances in shows like Aranyak and Inside Edge have left audiences enthralled. The momentum continues with his upcoming series, "Kan Khajura," an edgy adaptation of the Israeli hit "Magpie." Starring alongside Mohit Raina and Roshan Mathew, this promises to be a must-watch for fans of unconventional thrillers.