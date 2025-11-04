Happy Birthday Monali Thakur! Top Songs of the National Award-Winning Singer That Deserve a Spot in Your Playlist

Monali Thakur is one of the most talented and leading music artists in the country. With a career filled with breakthrough hits and chartbusters spanning various genres, from soulful romantic tracks to peppy numbers and sultry melodies, she has showcased her incredible versatility and artistry. Her melodious and distinctive voice has captivated listeners across the nation and beyond. Today, as the National Award-winning singer celebrates her birthday and turns a year older, it’s the perfect time to revisit some of her most memorable songs. Here are the top tracks by Monali Thakur that truly deserve a spot in your playlist.

Zara Zara Touch Me – Race (2008)

“Zara Zara Touch Me” from the film Race (2008) marked a major breakthrough in Monali Thakur’s career. Sung by Earl D’Souza, Monali Thakur, and composed by Pritam Chakraborty, the track became an instant chartbuster. Its sultry beats and sizzling vibe perfectly complemented Katrina Kaif’s on-screen presence, but it was Monali’s captivating voice that truly stood out and continues to resonate with listeners even today

Khwab Dekhe - Race (2008)

“Khwab Dekhe” from Race (2008), sung alongside Neeraj Shridhar and composed by Pritam Chakraborty, was another major breakthrough for Monali Thakur. The chartbuster remains a fan favorite even today.

Aga Bai - Aiyaa (2012)

Monali Thakur delivered another sizzling and sensational hit in 2012 alongside Shalmali Kholgade. Rani Mukerji’s stunning dance performance perfectly complemented Monali’s powerful and alluring voice, making the song an unforgettable musical treat.



Moh Moh Ke Dhaage – Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015)

“Moh Moh Ke Dhaage” from Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) stands as one of Monali Thakur’s most soulful performances. The female version became a massive chartbuster and remains one of her most loved songs even today.

Sawaar Loon – Lootera (2013)

“Sawaar Loon” from Lootera (2013), composed by Amit Trivedi and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, features Monali Thakur’s mesmerizing vocals. She beautifully captures the emotions of a woman in love, making it one of her biggest hits.

Khudaya Khair – Billu (2009)

“Khudaya Khair” from Billu (2009), sung by Akriti Kakar, Monali Thakur, and Soham Chakraborty, is a perfect romantic number. Monali’s soothing voice added timeless charm to the track, beautifully complementing the film’s visuals.

Anjaana Anjaani Ki Kahani – Anjaana Anjaani (2010)

“Anjaana Anjaani Ki Kahani” from Anjaana Anjaani (2010), sung by Monali Thakur and Nikhil D’Souza, is a peppy and fun track. The chartbuster, starring Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor, remains a fan favorite.

Badri Ki Dulhania (Title Track) – Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)

Monali Thakur lent her voice to one of Bollywood’s most popular Holi tracks, “Badri Ki Dulhania” (Title Track) from Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017). Sung alongside several artists, Monali infused the song with her vibrant and playful energy, perfectly complementing Alia Bhatt’s lively dance moves on screen.

Cham Cham – Baaghi (2016)

“Cham Cham”, the popular rain dance number from Baaghi (2016), was sung by Monali Thakur. She brought the perfect blend of fun and energy to the track, making it one of her biggest monsoon playlist hits, a must-add to your favorites.

Dil Ye Ladaku - Saala Khadoos (2016)

Monali Thakur lent her voice to “Dil Ye Ladaku” from Saala Khadoos (2016), alongside Santhosh Narayanan and Swanand Kirkire. The song beautifully showcases Monali’s vocal range, blending her soothing tone with an energetic vibe that uplifts the track.

Ek Baar - Single Album (2025)

“Ek Baar Phir” is Monali Thakur’s latest album song, where she pours her heart into every note. Reflecting her journey, the track’s soulful lyrics and heartfelt vocals have turned it into a chartbuster hit.