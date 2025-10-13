Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde! TOP 5 Blockbuster Collaborations With Top Directors

It’s Pooja Hegde’s birthday today and what better way to celebrate than looking at her rise in Indian cinema. From working in South and Bollywood, Pooja has earned the moniker of a pan-Indian actress by collaborating with some of the most celebrated directors. Take a look:

Ashutosh Gowariker: Mohenjo Daro, helmed by renowned director Ashutosh Gowariker, marked Pooja Hegde’s debut in Bollywood. The actress stepped into a period action-adventure film and established a strong screen presence from the first frame. The filmmaker, well known for his iconics like Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar, wished to cast a fresh face who radiated innocence, and Pooja turned out to be the right fit.

Rohit Shetty: Rohit Shetty, known for his blockbuster action-comedy spectacles, cast Pooja Hegde in Cirkus. Though Pooja shared the screen space with a starry ensemble, she stood out for her acting range and sincerity, which undoubtedly resonated with the audience.

Farhad Samji: Pooja Hegde proved to be a striking addition to the all-time hit franchise, Housefull. Under the directorial guidance of Farhad Samji, she tickled the funny bones of the audiences with her on-point humour, expressions, and even in the film’s songs.

Harish Shankar: In Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ by Harish Shankar, Pooja teamed up with Allu Arjun and delivered one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2017. From her natural screen performance to the ability to pull off emotional sequences and spice up the frame with her dance moves, Pooja proved to be the right fit!

Vamshi Paidipally: Pooja Hegde shared the screen space with Mahesh Babu in Maharshi, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. By playing Mahesh Babu’s love interest on-screen, Pooja drove the film’s momentum and added flow to the plot. Maharshi emerged as the third highest-grossing Telugu film of 2019 and one of the highest-grossing Telugu films. It also received two National Awards in the categories ‘Best Popular Film’ providing wholesome entertainment and ‘Best Choreography’.