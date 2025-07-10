Happy Birthday Raghav! These Performances Prove He’s in a League of His Own

It’s Raghav Juyal’s birthday today — and while most people know him for his iconic dance moves, there’s so much more to this multi-talented artist. Over the years, Raghav has quietly and confidently evolved into an actor who dares to experiment and isn’t afraid to surprise his audience. Whether he’s playing dark and intense or quirky and lovable, Raghav brings an unmistakable charm to every character he takes on. As he turns a year older, here’s a look at some standout performances that prove he’s truly one of a kind.

Abhay 2 – As Samay

In Abhay 2, Raghav completely shattered his fun, lighthearted image by playing the disturbing and unpredictable Samay. It was dark, layered, and eerie — and he made it all look effortless. This was one of the first times the world saw just how fearless he can be as a performer.

Kill – As Fani

With Kill, Raghav took things up several notches. As Fani, he was brutal, intense, and completely immersed in the chaos of the film. His raw, physical energy and emotional depth made him one of the most talked-about characters, showing us a side of Raghav we’d never seen before.

Yudhra – As Shafiq

In Yudhra, Raghav added his signature twist to the role of Shafiq — a character that was both offbeat and entertaining. His timing, energy, and screen presence made the role memorable, proving yet again that even in a supporting part, Raghav knows how to steal the scene.

Gyaarah Gyaarah – As Inspector Yug Arya

In Gyaarah Gyaarah, Raghav dives into a gritty, time-bending crime thriller as Inspector Yug Arya — a role that’s miles apart from anything he’s done before. As a guilt-ridden cop trying to rewrite the past through a mysterious radio, he delivers a performance that’s restrained, intense, and deeply emotional. It’s a testament to Raghav’s growing range as an actor — proving that he can command the screen even in serious, high-stakes narratives.