Happy Birthday Sanjay Dutt: Superstar Actor Treats Fans To His First Look from KD The Devil

Actor Sanjay Dutt is quite a celebrated name in Bollywood. While he dishes memorable performances the next one that has got his fans very excited is in KD - The Devil. The first look of Sanjay's character Dhak Deva from the film was revealed on his birthday.

As the actor joins the Epic world of Dhruva Sarja's KD-The Devil, this is being billed as one of his special films. Talking about the same, KD-The Devil's director Prem says, "Who doesn't know the mammothness of Sanjay Dutt in the film industry? He comes with so many impactful roles. His Munnabhai is still celebrated so much, I feel very thankful and blessed that he agreed to do this film, and it was a pleasure working with him."

On joining KD- The Devil, Sanjay Dutt says, “I am excited to be a part of KD- The Devil. I loved the way Prem Sir had envisioned the world that the film is set in. It’s a period actioner and a pan India film. I thoroughly enjoyed being part of a team which had some of the best minds in the industry collaborating for this project.”

Other than Sanjay Dutt, KD - The Devil also stars Shilpa Shetty, Nora Fatehi, Ramesh Aravind, V Ravichandran, and Dhruva Sarja in important roles. A period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore, KD – The Devil is presented by KVN Productions and directed by Prem. The Pan-India multilingual is all set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.