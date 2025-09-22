Happy birthday Unni Mukundan: ‘Maa Vande’ team unveils special poster from Modi bipoic

Chennai, Sept 22 The team behind the prestigious biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maa Vande, marked actor Unni Mukundan’s birthday with the release of a special poster celebrating his role as the nation’s leader.

Produced by Veer Reddy M. under the Silver Cast Creations banner, Maa Vande casts Malayalam star Unni Mukundan in the central role of Narendra Modi.

The film, written and directed by Kranthi Kumar C.H., traces Modi’s journey from humble beginnings to the highest office in the country. The makers say the story underlines the powerful message that “a mother’s determination is greater than any struggle.”

The newly released poster features an evocative visual of Modi receiving blessings from Maa, symbolizing the central theme of maternal strength. Designed to spark curiosity, the poster has been warmly received by fans and film enthusiasts, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project.

According to the production team, the biopic is based on real-life incidents and aims to authentically present both the personal and political aspects of Modi’s life. With Unni Mukundan in the lead, expectations are high for a performance that balances natural intensity with the charisma required to portray one of India’s most prominent leaders.

The makers emphasise that Maa Vande is being made to international standards, incorporating advanced technical values and top-notch VFX. Alongside its pan-India release in multiple languages, the film will also be released in English to reach global audiences. Its tagline, The Anthem of a Mother, underscores the central message: “A mother’s will is greater than countless battles.”

The technical crew includes some of the best in the industry—action by King Solomon, production design by Sabu Cyril, editing by National Award-winner Sreekar Prasad, cinematography by K.K. Senthil Kumar, and music by Ravi Basrur. Executive producers Gandhadar N.S. and Vanishree B., line producer T.V.N. Rajesh, and PRO teams led by GSK Media and Dileep round out the crew. With its grand vision, stellar technical team, and a strong performance expected from Unni Mukundan, Maa Vande is shaping up to be a film that blends cinematic brilliance with an inspiring message, striking a deep chord with audiences across the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor