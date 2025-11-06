"Happy burday Evaru ka mama": Athiya Shetty gives glimpse of her 33rd birthday dinner with husband KL Rahul

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 : Actor Athiya Shetty turned 33 on Wednesday and celebrated her special day with husband KL Rahul and her close ones.

The actress took to her Instagram to treat fans to a series of pictures giving a glimpse of how she spent her birthday.

Athiya began her post with a few childhood photos, showing her making funny faces and smiling. She also shared pictures of the beautiful flowers she received and an adorable photo with her husband KL, where she was seen sitting on his lap while he smiled for the camera.

Another photo showed Rahul holding a drink and enjoying the evening. Athiya also gave a peek at the dinner menu from her birthday night, which included dishes like mushrooms, tuna, and lamb. She posted a mirror selfie in a pink shirt dress and finally showed off her birthday cake that read, "happy burday Evaru ka mama."

Along with the pictures, Athiya wrote, "birthday things! thank you for the love and wishes... so grateful."

KL Rahul also wished his wife on Instagram with a sweet message and a bunch of photos. "Happy birthday to my best friend, wifey, lover, stress ball, goofball. I love you more each passing year," he wrote. To this, Athiya replied, "The storm to your calm. Love you."

Athiya Shetty, who has been away from the film industry for some time, tied the knot with Indian cricketer KL Rahul on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

The couple later announced their pregnancy in November 2024 through an Instagram post and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Evaarah, in March.

Taking to Instagram, the couple later shared an adorable picture of themselves with their newborn and also revealed her nameEvaarah."Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/ivaaraa ~ Gift of God," read the caption of their post.

Athiya made her acting debut in 2015 with 'Hero'. Later, she was featured in films like 'Mubarakan' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'.

