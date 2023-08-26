"Happy for ...": Shah Rukh Khan as he congratulates winners of 69th National Film Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday congratulated all the winners of the 69th National Film Awards.

SRK conducted his famous #AskSRK session on X (formerly known as Twitter) where he asked several fans’ questions.

During the session, a user asked SRK, if he felt proud of Alia Bhatt for winning her first national award.

To which the superstar replied, “Yeah so happy for her and congratulations to all other winners too!!”

Yeah so happy for her and congratulations to all other winners too!! https://t.co/DtXqwvDjcP— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

Actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday won the Best Actor award (Female) at the 69th National Film Awards for her performance in the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Alia has shared the Best Actor (Female) award with actor Kriti Sanon who also bagged the title for her performance in the film ‘Mimi’.

SRK and Alia worked together in the film ‘Dear Zindagi’.

Minutes after ending the #AskSRK session he unveiled the teaser of the Jawan’s new track ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ on X.

He wrote, “Ok guys time to go make the trailer as everyone wants that. @TSeries & @anirudhofficial & @Atlee_dir had wanted to put out song. Will leave a teaser now….& get @AntonyLRuben to work on trailer. Song is….Not …Ramaiya Vastvaiya. Bye for now love u all. #Jawan.”

Ok guys time to go make the trailer as everyone wants that. @TSeries & @anirudhofficial & @Atlee_dir had wanted to put out song. Will leave a teaser now….& get @AntonyLRuben to work on trailer. Song is….Not …Ramaiya Vastvaiya. Bye for now love u all. #Jawan pic.twitter.com/zb9Zsq9bJr— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

The official release date of the full version of the song is still awaited. Although the song seems to be a party track.

However, fans have been eagerly waiting for SRK to unveil the official trailer of ‘Jawan’.

Helmed by Atlee, the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.

Recently the makers unveiled two tracks from the film ‘Zinda Banda’ and ‘Chhaleya’ and both of them received decent responses from the fans.

‘Jawan’ also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor