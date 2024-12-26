'Happy Gilmore 2' first teaser released: Adam Sandler brings back the hilarious golfing icon

Washington [US], December 26 : Fans of the iconic 1996 comedy 'Happy Gilmore' can finally rejoice as Adam Sandler and Netflix have unveiled the first teaser for the much-anticipated sequel, 'Happy Gilmore 2'.

In true festive spirit, the beloved actor dropped the teaser on Christmas Day, bringing holiday cheer to fans worldwide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Sandler (@adamsandler)

"Happy Chanukah! Merry Christmas! Happy Holidays! And Happy Gilmore to all!!!!!!," he wrote alongside the teaser video.

The teaser promises a delightful return to the world of the wacky golfer, who's now older but just as unpredictable.

The teaser gives a sneak peek into the next chapter of his legendary role as 'Happy Gilmore', the unconventional golfer who captured hearts with his mix of bad-boy antics and surprisingly skilled golf game.

The first look into 'Happy Gilmore 2' doesn't give away much in terms of plot, but it does feature several nostalgic elements that fans of the original film will instantly recognize.

'Happy Gilmore', still sporting his signature Boston Bruins jersey and those infamous "waffle stompers" (his unique choice of footwear), can be seen delighting fans on the Senior Golf Tour.

True to his unpredictable nature, he even rides his golf club like a horse, much to the amusement of the crowd.

But it's not just 'Happy Gilmore' who's making a return. Christopher McDonald is also back as Shooter McGavin, Happy's long-time nemesis, offering a tease of the rivalry that made the original film so memorable.

The teaser also features a nostalgic snippet from the classic 1975 hit 'Magic' by Pilot, setting the tone for this wild ride down memory lane.

Along with Sandler and McDonald, several key members of the original cast will reprise their roles, as per Deadline.

Julie Bowen is back as Virginia Venit, Happy's love interest, while Ben Stiller returns in his memorable role as the over-the-top nursing home orderly.

Dennis Dugan, who directed the original film, is also returning to helm the sequel. The script is written by Sandler and Tim Herlihy, both of whom worked on the original, as per Deadline.

The sequel also introduces a slew of fresh faces, including rapper Bad Bunny, actress Margaret Qualley, NFL star Travis Kelce, comedian Nick Swardson, and actor Benny Safdie.

Pro wrestler Jacob Friedman and musician Scott Mescudi are also among the new additions to the cast.

One notable absence from the sequel's roster is the late Bob Barker, who famously squared off with Adam Sandler in a hilarious, now-iconic fight scene in the original film.

Both Barker and Carl Weathers, who played Happy's mentor, Chubbs Peterson, have passed away in the last couple of years, leaving a bittersweet hole in the hearts of fans.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor