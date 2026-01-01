Happy Makar Sankranthi: Akshay Kumar, Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu pen heartfelt wishes on this harvest festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 : The celebrities of Indian cinema have poured their heartfelt wishes on the occasion of the Makar Sankranthi. From Akshay Kumar to South cinema stars Mahesh Babu and Nagarjuna, the celebs celebrated the festival in style.

Star Akshay Kumar shared a photo on his Instagram handle, wishing his fans a "happy Makar Sankranthi'.

The critically acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee also penned a beautiful message for people who celebrate Pongal and Makar Sankranthi in india.

"Happy Makar Sankranthi and Pongal," wrote Manoj Bajpayee on his Instagram handle.

Mahesh Babu addressed his Southern state fans on his Instagram on the occasion of Bhogi, the first day of the four-day harvest festival of Pongal.

Shilpa Shetty shared a beautiful photo on the occasion of the harvest festival, featuring the diversity of India.

Nagarjuna celebrated Sankranthi and the 50th anniversary of the production house Annapurna Studios, which was founded by Akkieni Nageswara Rao.

Taking to his X handle, Nagarjuna wrote, "Wishing a Happy Sankranti to one and all. Today is the 50th anniversary of Annapurna Studios built by my father, Akkineni Nageswara Rao to establish the Telugu film industry in Hyderabad!! I can proudly say that his vision has been accomplished and it remains to be one of the most premier film Studios in the country, providing employment to thousands of people directly and indirectly!! On this occasion, my gratitude to the staff of Annapurna Studios and the Telugu film industry for their invaluable support."

Wishing a Happy Sankranti to one and all💐 Today is the 50th anniversary of Annapurna Studios built by my father, Sri Akkineni Nageswara Rao to establish the Telugu film industry in Hyderaba!! I can proudly say that his vision has been accomplished and it remains to be one of… pic.twitter.com/HR0tPe5plk — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) January 14, 2026

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Ekadashi, a large number of devotees arrived at the Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj to take a holy dip during the ongoing Magh Mela.

The Magh Mela of Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) takes place at the divine Triveni Sangam, the place of confluence of the sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the legendary Saraswati.

The pilgrimage is named after the Hindu month of Magh, which typically falls in January-February.

The Prayag Magh Mela is a 45-day pilgrimage that begins on Paush Purnima (the full moon day of the month of Paush) and ends on Mahashivaratri, spanning the entire month of Magh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor