Happy Mother's Day: Celebrities Reflect on the Valuable Lessons Learned from Their Mothers

A mother is often the first teacher in our lives. The lessons she teaches through words, actions, and even silence stay with us forever. These artists share one beautiful life lesson they’ve learned from their mothers that continues to shape who they are today.



Harleen Kaur Rekhi :

My mom has always emphasized the importance of staying grounded, no matter where life takes me. She taught me that humility is the foundation of true strength—being humble and polite, not just with those who are older, but with everyone I meet. She instilled in me the value of generosity, always reminding me to share what I have, whether it's time, kindness, or resources, and to never lose sight of where I come from. At the heart of everything, she taught me that the measure of a person isn't in their achievements or status, but in how they treat others and the kind of human being they are.

Moon Banerrjee:

My mom taught me to be strong in your mind and never give up, no matter what life throws at you. Stay brave, face challenges with courage, and keep going even when things get hard. But at the same time, never lose the child inside you the part that dreams big, laughs freely, loves without fear, and finds joy in the little things. That child keeps your heart soft and your spirit alive.

Rinhee Suberwal:

One life lesson my mother taught me that will always stay with me is: “Never be dependent on anyone, not emotionally, not financially, not mentally.” This has shaped my personality and helped me become the independent woman I am today. She’s taught me that being self-reliant is the biggest strength anyone can have, and that strength begins with self-belief.

Worship Khanna:

One life lesson I’ve learned from her is to never give up. My mother suffered a lot. She was a housewife, and then my father passed away. After his death, she tried to start a business. At the age of 50, she began learning Reiki healing through online courses. At that time, I never imagined she’d do something like that. But she not only completed Reiki Levels 1, 2, and 3 she became a Reiki Master. She says she wants to keep herself busy by helping people and sending out positive energy. It makes me feel so proud. After losing her husband and also her young son, she still stood strong like a pillar for us. She remains confident, grounded, and full of strength

Luv Israni:

Her name is Anita Israni, and she has been a working woman all her life. She is the reason I started photography, and she has always been my biggest cheerleader. Today, she enjoys a retired life and goes to kitty parties—something she couldn’t do earlier because of her work commitments. She has always been a very social person, deeply connected to people, and she values relationships above all else. I’ve inherited that quality from her. Whether it’s a social gathering or a function in our extended family, she is always there for everyone. She learned that from her father. People often tell me that I look like her and that I share many of her habits. The kind of person I am today is largely because of her.

Saanand Verma:

There is truly nothing in this world that compares to the love, strength, and divinity of a mother. In my eyes, a mother is no less than a goddess. There’s a beautiful saying in Hindi that goes, “Har jagah bhagwaan nahi ja sakte, isliye bhagwaan ne maa banai,” which means “God couldn’t be everywhere, so he made mothers.” And I wholeheartedly believe in that. For me, my mother is not just the person who gave me life she is my God, my guiding light, my source of strength, and the one person whose presence makes everything feel complete. I truly believe that those who have their mothers by their side are among the luckiest people on earth. A mother’s presence is a blessing, a protection, and a form of unconditional love that cannot be replaced. I cherish every moment with my mom, and I strive every day to make her proud.

Aadesh Chaudhary:

My Mom is the sunshine that brightens up my day and the calm in every storm. Her unwavering support, love, and guidance mean the world to me. I am who I am because of her. She’s been my strength in moments of doubt and my celebration in moments of success. Her quiet prayers and loud cheers have carried me through life. She’s always led by example—teaching me the importance of kindness, empathy, and gratitude. She reminds me to stay grounded and to use my voice for good. Her selflessness and generosity inspire me every single day.