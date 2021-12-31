Happy New Year: TV actors share their hopes and aspirations for 2022
By IANS | Published: December 31, 2021 12:42 PM2021-12-31T12:42:05+5:302021-12-31T12:50:08+5:30
Mumbai, Dec 31 As the New Year is all set to begin, television actors went down the memory ...
Mumbai, Dec 31 As the New Year is all set to begin, television actors went down the memory lane to share a few moments from 2021 and disclose their 2022 celebration plans and resolutions.
'Balika Vadhu' actor Samridh Bawa shared: "This year, I plan on catching up with a few friends and having 'me' time. However, I will avoid crowded places at all costs as a precaution and hope that everyone maintains social distance and avoids gathering in large numbers. To all our viewers, may you have a lovely New Year."
Shrenu Parikh of 'Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki' talked about the best moments she had in 2021.
She shared: "After being affected by Covid, I was very demotivated and felt lost, but with the blessings of my family and fans, I had a great comeback this year. With God's grace in 2021, my family and I have been safe and healthy, and we have started practicing healthy lifestyle habits. That change is the best moment of 2021 for me. As a resolution for 2022, I have decided to focus on health and lifestyle a notch higher by incorporating a proper diet plan for my family and me."
Expressing her excitement for the upcoming year, 2022, 'Kaamnaa' actress Chandni Sharma said: "Well, my wish from 2022 is for everyone to stay healthy, safe and sound. I pray that we overcome all hardships, challenges that we are facing and hope that 2022 proves to be a happy, healthy, joyous and prosperous year for everyone. I am looking forward to 2022."
Disha Parmar, who plays Priya in 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2', said it is time to start a new journey with a lot of positivity, energy and excitement.
She said: "I wish my fans a very Happy New Year. I pray that 2022 becomes a year when all our lives change for the better and we strive and work hard to achieve our dreams."
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app