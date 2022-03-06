Happy to work with 'legendary' Vadivelu, says actress Sanjana

Chennai, March 6 Actress Sanjana, who is a part of actor Vadivelu's comeback film 'Naai Sekar Returns', has expressed happiness at getting an opportunity to work with the ace comedian and has thanked the film's director Suraaj for having given her the opportunity.

Taking to Instagram, the actress said, "Very happy to be working with the legendary actor Vadivelu sir. Thank you so much sir for being kind and supportive. It is really an amazing experience.

"Thank you so much Suraj sir for having me onboard and for all the love and support which you give me at the shooting spot. I feel so grateful."

The film, which is being produced by Lyca productions, is among the most eagerly-awaited entertainers of the year.

Recently, the core unit of the film, including music director Santhosh Narayanan, had flown to London for scoring the film's music.

