Haq Box Office Collection Day 10: Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam Film Earns Over Rs 16 Crore in India; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Haq Box Office Collection Day 10: Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer Haq continued its steady performance at the box office on its tenth day. Courtroom drama earned Rs 1.20 crore on Sunday, taking its total India net collection to Rs 16.95 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 27.67 percent on November 16, 2025. Morning shows had 12 percent occupancy, afternoon shows 30.97 percent, evening shows 43.40 percent and night shows 24.32 percent.

Haq 10 Days Box Office Collection (according to Sacnilk)

Day 1 – 1st Friday – Rs 1.75 Cr

Day 2 – 1st Saturday – Rs 3.35 Cr

Day 3 – 1st Sunday – Rs 3.85 Cr

Day 4 – 1st Monday – Rs 1.05 Cr

Day 5 – 1st Tuesday – Rs 1.75 Cr

Day 6 – 1st Wednesday – Rs 1.15 Cr

Day 7 – 1st Thursday – Rs 1.10 Cr

Week 1 Collection – Rs 14 Cr

Day 8 – 2nd Friday – Rs 0.65 Cr

Day 9 – 2nd Saturday – Rs 1.10 Cr

Day 10 – 2nd Sunday – Rs 1.20 Cr

Total 10 Days India Net – Rs 16.95 Cr

Reports suggest the film was made on a budget of Rs 50 crore. Haq is inspired by the 1980s Supreme Court judgment in the Shah Bano case. The story follows a woman who seeks justice when her husband stops child support after remarrying. The film highlights women’s rights and faith.

The cast includes Yami Gautam as Shazia Bano, Emraan Hashmi as Abbas Khan, Sheeba Chaddha as Bela Jain, Aseem Hattangady as Faraz Sayeed, Danish Husain as Maulvi Basheer, Rahul Mittra as Magistrate R N Tripathi, and Vartika Singh as Saira. It is written by Reshu Nath, directed by Suparn Varma, and produced by Junglee Pictures. Music is composed by Vishal Mishra.

Haq Movie Trailer