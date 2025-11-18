Haq Box Office Collection Day 11: Witnesses Steady Hold; Check How Much the Film Earned on Second Monday

Haq starring Emran Hashmi and Yami Gautam is getting all the love they deserve from audience. Haq made banger opening with ₹1.75 crore at the box office. After which film numbers started climbing upwards. Its been 11 days since movie is ruling the box office. Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi's film Haq earned Rs 24 lakh on its second Monday. With this, the film's total collection in 11 days has reached only Rs 17.19 crore.

Even after competing with films like Ajay Devgn's "De De Pyaar De 2, Haq has survived on box office with little bit impact. While "De De Pyaar De 2" has collected ₹37.59 crore in just four days, "Haq" remains stuck at just ₹17.19 crore even after 11 days. Even on Monday, "De De Pyaar De 2" earned ₹2.84 crore, while "Haq" only collected ₹2.4 million.

Haq Movie Trailer

About Movie

Haq is based on the 1985 Shah Bano case. Yami Gautam plays Shah Bano Begum in the film, while Emraan Hashmi plays her husband, Mohammed Ahmed Khan. The film received positive reviews from critics and audiences. However, its impact at the box office has not been as pronounced.

Collection according to Sacnilk

Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 1.75 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 3.35 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 3.85 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] ₹ 1.05 Cr

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 1.75 Cr

Day 6 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 1.15 Cr

Day 7 [1st Thursday] ₹ 1.1 Cr



Week 1 Collection ₹ 14 Cr -

Day 8 [2nd Friday] ₹ 0.65 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 1.1 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 1.2 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Monday] ₹ 0.31 Cr (Rough Data)

Day 12 [2nd Tuesday] ₹ 0.01 Cr