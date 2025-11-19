Haq Box Office Collection Day 12: Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam’s Film Nears Rs 18 Crore Mark; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Haq Box Office Collection Day 12: Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer Haq added Rs 45 lakh to its India net total on Day 12, showing a slight rise from the previous day. The film now stands at Rs 17.75 crore after 12 days in theatres, according to Sacnilk. The first week closed at Rs 14 crore. The second week saw mixed numbers with Rs 65 lakh on Friday, Rs 1.10 crore on Saturday and Rs 1.20 crore on Sunday. The collections dropped to Rs 35 lakh on Monday before showing a slight rise on Tuesday.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection of Haq

Day 1 – Friday: Rs 1.75 crore

Day 2 – Saturday: Rs 3.35 crore

Day 3 – Sunday: Rs 3.85 crore

Day 4 – Monday: Rs 1.05 crore

Day 5 – Tuesday: Rs 1.75 crore

Day 6 – Wednesday: Rs 1.15 crore

Day 7 – Thursday: Rs 1.10 crore

Week 1 Total: Rs 14 crore

Day 8 – Friday: Rs 0.65 crore

Day 9 – Saturday: Rs 1.10 crore

Day 10 – Sunday: Rs 1.20 crore

Day 11 – Monday: Rs 0.35 crore

Day 12 – Tuesday: Rs 0.45 crore Early Estimates

Total India Net Collection: Rs 17.75 crore Estimated

Haq recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 17.59 percent on Tuesday, November 18. Morning shows drew 8.92 percent attendance while afternoon shows improved to 16.86 percent. Evening shows saw a further rise with 20.31 percent turnout and night shows drew the highest audience at 24.25 percent.

Reports suggest the film was made on a budget of Rs 50 crore. Haq is inspired by the 1980s Supreme Court judgment in the Shah Bano case. The story follows a woman who seeks justice when her husband stops child support after remarrying. The film highlights women’s rights and faith.

The cast includes Yami Gautam as Shazia Bano, Emraan Hashmi as Abbas Khan, Sheeba Chaddha as Bela Jain, Aseem Hattangady as Faraz Sayeed, Danish Husain as Maulvi Basheer, Rahul Mittra as Magistrate R N Tripathi, and Vartika Singh as Saira. It is written by Reshu Nath, directed by Suparn Varma, and produced by Junglee Pictures. Music is composed by Vishal Mishra.