Haq Box Office Collection Day 3: Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam’s Film Sees Strong Growth Over Weekend, Earns Rs 8.85 Crore - Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Haq Box Office Collection Day 3: The courtroom drama Haq, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam continued its steady run at the box office over the weekend. The movie earned Rs 3.85 crore net in India on Sunday, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 8.95 crore after three days, according to trade portal Sacnilk. The film opened at Rs 1.75 crore on Friday, November 7, 2025, and saw a sharp rise to Rs 3.35 crore on Saturday.

Here is the day-wise collection (as per Sacnilk):

Day 1: Rs 1.75 crore

Day 2: Rs 3.35 crore

Day 3: Rs 3.75 crore

Total: Rs 8.85 crore

On Sunday, Haq recorded an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 23.60 percent. The morning shows saw 9.54 percent occupancy, which rose to 24.56 percent in the afternoon and peaked at 35.98 percent during evening shows. The night shows maintained a steady 24.30 percent turnout.

Reports suggest the film was made on a budget of Rs 50 crore.

Haq is inspired by the 1980s Supreme Court judgment in the Shah Bano case. The story follows a woman who seeks justice when her husband stops child support after remarrying. The film highlights women’s rights and faith.

The cast includes Yami Gautam as Shazia Bano, Emraan Hashmi as Abbas Khan, Sheeba Chaddha as Bela Jain, Aseem Hattangady as Faraz Sayeed, Danish Husain as Maulvi Basheer, Rahul Mittra as Magistrate R N Tripathi, and Vartika Singh as Saira. It is written by Reshu Nath, directed by Suparn Varma, and produced by Junglee Pictures. Music is composed by Vishal Mishra.

Yami Gautam’s Tweet

Yami Gautam reacted to the positive response on X (formerly Twitter). She wrote that the film’s success is driven by “the power of word of mouth” and thanked the audience for their support, adding that she would cherish the moment. "The power of ‘Word of mouth’. No foul-play or any gimmicks. Straight from our hearts to the audience. Even from trade & media perspective, I feel a lot of positivity that they want a film like ‘HAQ’ to be a success. It’s a rarity & I shall cherish this moment for life," she wrote.

HAQ Trailer