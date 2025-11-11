Haq Box Office Collection Day 4: Did Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam’s Film Pass Crucial Monday Test?

Haq Box Office Collection Day 4: The courtroom drama Haq, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, earned an estimated Rs 1.05 crore in India on its fourth day at the box office. The film’s total net collection in India stands at Rs 10 crore after four days.

After a fair start on Friday, Haq managed to show some growth over the weekend. However, its performance dropped sharply once the weekdays began. The day-wise collection of the film stands at Rs 1.75 crore on the first day, Rs 3.35 crore on the second, Rs 3.85 crore on the third, and Rs 1 crore on the fourth day.

Haq recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 9.70 per cent on Monday, November 10, 2025. Occupancy for shows was 5.52 per cent in the morning, 9.46 per cent in the afternoon, 10.91 per cent in the evening and 12.91 per cent at night.

Reports suggest the film was made on a budget of Rs 50 crore.

Haq is inspired by the 1980s Supreme Court judgment in the Shah Bano case. The story follows a woman who seeks justice when her husband stops child support after remarrying. The film highlights women’s rights and faith.

The cast includes Yami Gautam as Shazia Bano, Emraan Hashmi as Abbas Khan, Sheeba Chaddha as Bela Jain, Aseem Hattangady as Faraz Sayeed, Danish Husain as Maulvi Basheer, Rahul Mittra as Magistrate R N Tripathi, and Vartika Singh as Saira. It is written by Reshu Nath, directed by Suparn Varma, and produced by Junglee Pictures. Music is composed by Vishal Mishra.

