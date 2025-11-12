Haq Box Office Collection Day 5: Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam’s Film Maintains Steady Run, Crosses Rs 11 Crore Mark; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Haq Box Office Collection Day 5: Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer Haq continued its steady performance at the box office on its fifth day. The courtroom drama earned Rs 1.25 crore on Tuesday, taking its total collection to Rs 11.25 crore, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. The movie opened in theatres on November 7 and had a mixed start. However, the latest figures suggest that the film is picking up pace. On Tuesday, Haq recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 21.11 percent. Morning shows saw 9.03 percent occupancy while the afternoon shows had 17.43 percent. Evening shows stood at 24.69 percent and night shows drew 33.27 percent.

So far, the day-wise collections are as follows — Day 1 at Rs 1.75 crore, Day 2 at Rs 3.35 crore, Day 3 at Rs 3.85 crore, Day 4 at Rs 1.05 crore, and Day 5 at Rs 1.25 crore.

Made on a budget of around Rs 40 to 42 crore, the film still needs around Rs 29 crore to recover its production cost.

Haq is inspired by the 1980s Supreme Court judgment in the Shah Bano case. The story follows a woman who seeks justice when her husband stops child support after remarrying. The film highlights women’s rights and faith.

The cast includes Yami Gautam as Shazia Bano, Emraan Hashmi as Abbas Khan, Sheeba Chaddha as Bela Jain, Aseem Hattangady as Faraz Sayeed, Danish Husain as Maulvi Basheer, Rahul Mittra as Magistrate R N Tripathi, and Vartika Singh as Saira. It is written by Reshu Nath, directed by Suparn Varma, and produced by Junglee Pictures. Music is composed by Vishal Mishra.

