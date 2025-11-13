Haq Box Office Collection Day 6: Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam’s Film Crosses Rs 12 Crore; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Haq Box Office Collection Day 6: Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam’s courtroom drama Haq has collected around Rs 1.15 crore on its sixth day, Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The film’s total domestic earnings now stand at approximately Rs 12.90 crore. After a strong opening weekend, the film has seen a modest drop in weekday collections. Despite this, audience turnout remains steady for evening and night shows. The overall occupancy on Wednesday was 8.88 percent. Night shows saw the highest attendance at 11.14 percent, followed by evening shows at 9.64 percent, afternoon shows at 8.93 percent, and morning shows at 5.81 percent.

Day-wise Box Office Collection (India)

Day 1 – Rs 1.75 crore

Day 2 – Rs 3.35 crore

Day 3 – Rs 3.75 crore

Day 4 – Rs 1.05 crore

Day 5 – Rs 1.75 crore

Day 6 – Rs 1.15 crore

Total – Rs 12.90 crore

Reports suggest the film was made on a budget of Rs 50 crore.

Haq is inspired by the 1980s Supreme Court judgment in the Shah Bano case. The story follows a woman who seeks justice when her husband stops child support after remarrying. The film highlights women’s rights and faith.

The cast includes Yami Gautam as Shazia Bano, Emraan Hashmi as Abbas Khan, Sheeba Chaddha as Bela Jain, Aseem Hattangady as Faraz Sayeed, Danish Husain as Maulvi Basheer, Rahul Mittra as Magistrate R N Tripathi, and Vartika Singh as Saira. It is written by Reshu Nath, directed by Suparn Varma, and produced by Junglee Pictures. Music is composed by Vishal Mishra.

Haq Movie Trailer