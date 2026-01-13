'HAQ' director Suparn S Varma spotlights Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Farah Khan, Karan Johar for showing love to Yami Gautam starrer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 : Filmmaker Suparn S Varma, who has been receiving rave reviews for his latest release 'HAQ', has expressed heartfelt gratitude for the love pouring in from fans and celebrities alike.

Taking to his X handle, Suparm S Varma penned a long note and thanked everyone for the warm response to the film.

"To get the love and appreciation of your peers and audiences alike is the stuff dreams are made of! On behalf of team #Haq we cannot begin to describe the amazing feeling when your day begins with @TheFarahKhan, @advani_kiara, @aliaa08 posting about their love for @yamigautam @emraanhashmi and the film and ends with #KaranJohar being so generous in his praise," the director wrote, offering a shoutout to celebrities like Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Kiara Advani.

He also acknowledged the rousing welcome that his film received from the audiences.

"As an artist we all aspire for a day like this. Grateful and a heart full of gratitude for the love and praise coming for Haq from every corner of the world with its @NetflixIndia debut. We are a very small industry and mutual love and respect binds us together along with our passion for cinema," Varma added.

The film 'HAQ' is based on the 1985 Supreme Court judgement in Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum, a landmark case concerning women's rights and maintenance laws in India.

Directed by Suparn S Varma, 'HAQ' also features Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady in key roles.

Produced under the banner of Junglee Pictures, 'Haq' is backed by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja. The movie was released in theatres on November 7, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor