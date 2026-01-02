HAQ OTT Release: When and Where To Watch Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi Starrer Online

After striking a deep emotional chord with audiences during its theatrical release, the much-loved courtroom drama Haq begins a new chapter as it streams on Netflix. Haq was originally released in theatres in November 2025. The film revolves around Shazia (Yami Gautam Dhar), a woman married to rich lawyer Abbas Khan (Emraan Hashmi). Abbas unexpectedly takes home a second wife and quickly breaks his marriage with Shazia by triple talaq. The video then focuses on Shazia’s legal battle to defend her rights. Sheeba Chaddha and Vartika Singh perform important parts alongside Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi.

On Friday, Yami took to her X handle and revealed that her movie is now streaming on Netflix. The actress shared a poster of the movie and wrote, “Streaming now on @NetflixIndia #HAQ. The film received largely positive reviews from all but failed to leave a mark at the box office. The film, which was made on a budget of Rs 40 crore, earned nearly Rs 30 crore. Previously, Yami Gautam also spoke about Haq’s positive reviews and wrote on social media, “The power of ‘Word of mouth’. No foul play or any gimmicks. Straight from our hearts to the audience. Even from a trade & media perspective, I feel a lot of positivity that they want a film like ‘ HAQ’ to be a success. It’s a rarity & I shall cherish this moment for life."