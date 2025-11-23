HAQ Screens to a Packed House & Applauses at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI)

Junglee Pictures’ HAQ was officially screened at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa. Director Suparn S Varma & Writer Reshu Nath offered glimpses from the packed auditorium, and it shows that the film's ideological ambition has struck a chord with the audiences.

HAQ showcases Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam Dhar in their most layered roles yet. As the film revolves around bold concepts of religion, law and rights, backed by impactful performances by the cast, the film received an incredible response by the deeply moved audience.

HAQ also features debutant Vartika Singh, and powerhouse performers Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Hussain, and Aseem Hattangady. Written by Reshu Nath, produced by Junglee Pictures, in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, HAQ continues with its successful theatrical run.