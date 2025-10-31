‘Haq’ Stirred Something Deep Within Me”: Vartika Singh on Discovering Herself Through Her Bollywood Debut

The first poster of Vartika Singh from HAQ is finally out, and it’s nothing short of captivating. Haq introduces former Miss Universe India and supermodel, Vartika Singh, in her much-anticipated Bollywood debut. The unveiled poster shows Vartika in an unguarded, quietly powerful moment, draped in earthy tones, her gaze steady yet vulnerable. It’s a look that hints at both the fragility and fire within her character.

For her role, Vartika spent weeks in workshops, exploring emotional memory techniques to build the part from the inside out. Being from Lucknow, she also shot crucial sequences in her hometown. Debutant Vartika Singh said, ”Haq is a story that stirred something deep within me. This journey made me dig deeper and find honesty in every moment. I discovered parts of myself I didn’t know existed. I’m truly grateful to Junglee Pictures for believing in me and giving me this chance. I just hope the film reaches people the way it reached me.”

HAQ sets up an intense courtroom duel between Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam Dhar, with Vartika’s character at the heart of the conflict. As secrets unravel, the film examines how perception shapes justice and how truth can still be a matter of perspective. Produced by Junglee Pictures in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios, HAQ draws inspiration from a landmark Supreme Court verdict. The story dives deep into ideas of justice, and identity, told through the lens of people caught in impossible moral choices. HAQ hits theatres on November 7.