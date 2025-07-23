'Harassed in My Own House': Tanushree Dutta Shares Tearful Video, Alleges Daily Harassment for Past 5 Years

Well-known actress Tanushree Dutta has shared a tearful and emotional video on her official Instagram account alleging that she has been harassed in her own house for the last five years, and due to which she is not keeping well. She claimed that this has been going on since 2018 and said that she had complained to the police about this.

Dutta claimed that she had been suffering from such incidents daily for several years, and police asked her to visit the police station to file a formal complaint in this matter. The actress further revealed that her health has deteriorated due to constant harassment in the society building.

Tanushree Dutta Instagram Video

🚨Tanushree Dutta shares a distressing video alleging years of harassment.



"My health is ruined. My house is a mess. I’m being mentally and emotionally tortured." pic.twitter.com/NtuVMeBT0f — IndiaPulse: News & Trends (@IndiaPulseNow) July 23, 2025

"Meri tabiyat kharab ho gayi hai. Main kuch kaam nahi kar paa rahi hoon. Mera pura ghar messy ho chuka hai. I cannot even hire maids because they have been planted in my house. I had such a bad experience with maids. They came and stealing stuff from my house. I have to do all my work. I am being troubled in my own house. Please someone help me," she can be heard saying in a video posted on Instagram.

In another story she shared on the social media platform reads, "Loud noises like this and other very very loud banging noises at all odd hours for the last couple of years!!. Got tried of complaining to the building management and gave up. Today this was going on all day. I was so unwell and couldn't even rest. Then some random people came to my door and started ringing bell despite giving instruction of Do not disturb!!" Loud noises can be heard in a video on Dutta's Instagram story.

The actress was in news for in 2018 for her bold accusations against veteran actor Nana Patekar during the trend of 'Mee Too'.