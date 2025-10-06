"Hard to believe that it's been 30 years...": Twinkle Khanna celebrates three decades of 'Barsaat'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 : Firsts are always special. No matter how far an actor's journey takes them, their debut film remains unforgettable. In her latest Instagram post, Twinkle Khanna highlighted just how special Barsaat is to her, as it marked her entry into the world of lights, camera, and action.

On the 30th anniversary of 'Barsaat', Twinkle shared a goofyl throwback photo with Bobby, whose standout performance in Animal has kept him in high demand among producers.

"Hard to believe that it's been thirty years and we are still here doing our thing.

@iambobbydeol just sent me this picture from our Barsaat days. I suppose disappearing gracefully was never our style #30YearsOfBarsaat," she quipped, garnering heatfelt reactions from fans and members of film industry.

Bobby, son of legendary Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, dropped a string of heart emojis in the comment section.

"Amazing," a fan commented.

Released in 1995 by Rajkumar Santoshi, 'Barsaat' marked acting debut of both Bobby and Twinkle. While Bobby went on to pursue a successful film career, Twinkle stepped away from acting in 2001.

Born to golden-era superstar Rajesh Khanna and legendary actress Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle may not have found lasting success in acting, but she has made a remarkable mark as an author with her books Mrs Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, and Pyjamas are Forgiving among others.

She is currently seen hosting a talk show 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle' on Prime Video.

