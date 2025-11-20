Hardik Pandya Set to Marry Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma? Cricketer’s Love Filled Post Sparks Wedding Rumours

Cricketer Hardik Pandya, who recently made his relationship official with model Mahieka Sharma is likely to tie the knot for the second time. The Mumbai Indians skipper’s recent Instagram post has sparked engagement rumours. Hardik shared a carousel of special moments with his lady love including a puja they performed together. What instantly grabbed the internet’s attention, however, was a sparkling ring on Mahieka’s finger, leaving everyone wondering if the two have quietly gotten engaged.

This year, in October, Hardik confirmed his relationship with Mahieka just a few weeks after rumours about their relationship. They were also spotted together at the Mumbai airport. The all-rounder had also posted a series of photos on Instagram Stories featuring Mahieka. Earlier this year, Hardik was rumoured to be dating UK singer Jasmin Walia. She was spotted in the stadium when Hardik was playing. She was also seen in the Mumbai Indians (MI) team bus following their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai. Later, it was reported that they split and unfollowed each other on Instagram. Hardik was previously married to actor Natasha Stankovic. They got married in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. Agastya was born on July 30, 2020. The couple confirmed their split in July last year.