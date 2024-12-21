Hardik Thakkar on ‘Swipe Crime’: The name immediately intrigued me

Mumbai, Dec 21 Actor Hardik Thakkar said that it was the name “Swipe Crime” that caught his attention that made him join the show.

Reflecting on his initial curiosity about the show, he said: “The name immediately intrigued me. Swiping, which is associated with dating apps like Tinder, and the crime element were obvious from the start. It sparked my curiosity about what’s going to happen next.”

The show talks about the world of dating apps and social media, Hardik believes are highly relevant today.

“Most young people are on dating apps, trusting strangers without knowing the risks involved,” he said. “While these platforms can connect people with genuine intentions, there are always predators. The show helps viewers understand these risks and become more aware.”

Hardik also spotlighted the show’s potential to educate youth about the darker aspects of social media.

“Young people are smart, but the newer users need to be made aware of the consequences of overusing these apps. They must learn to cross-check profiles instead of blindly trusting them,” he said.

The topic of validation is central to the show, with Hardik noting that today’s generation seeks validation through social media likes and reels.

“We are social animals, and now, the new way to seek validation is through content creation. It’s a trend that’s reshaping how we connect with each other.”

Opening up about his own experience with social media’s dangers, Hardik shared that before COVID, someone created his fake account on a dating app using his public images.

He added: “And it led to a lot of misunderstandings with friends.”

As an artist, Hardik views social media as a double-edged sword.

“It inspires me creatively and pushes me to do more, but the constant comparison—followers, likes, and shallow content—really irritates me,” he confessed.

Despite the drawbacks, he understands that social media helps in keeping him connected.

“Sometimes, it makes me feel disconnected from family and friends because everyone is online now. Offline time is at a minimum. But on the flip side, sharing reels and content has become a new way to stay in touch with people.”

Hardik stresses that there’s more at stake than just online presence and added that it is the craft that truly matters.

“As an actor, your craft is what truly matters. Social media can help you get work, but the ability to deliver and uphold your ethics is crucial,” he concluded.

“Swipe Crime” is available on Amazon MX Player.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor