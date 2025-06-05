'HARGILA-The Greater Adjutant Stork' documentary releases for public on World Environment Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 : On the occasion of World Environment Day, the makers have released the critically acclaimed 'HARGILA - The Greater Adjutant Stork' for public viewing on YouTube.

'HARGILA - The Greater Adjutant Stork' is a compelling short documentary directed by IPS and filmmaker Dr. Parthasarathi Mahanta.

The documentary highlights an extraordinary conservation success story led by the resilient women of Dadara-Pasaria villages in Assam, as per the press note by the documentary makers.

At the heart of this effort is Dr. Purnima Devi Barman, recipient of the prestigious Whitley Award, whose dedication transformed community attitudes and helped rescue the Greater Adjutant Stork from the brink of extinction.

Once listed among the top 20 most endangered species globally by the IUCN, the Greater Adjutantlocally known as Hargilawas nearly lost to habitat destruction and public apathy.

Through community-led conservation and grassroots mobilisation, particularly involving rural women, the bird's survival story became a symbol of ecological and cultural revival, as per the documentary, as quoted in the press release.

The documentary, produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah, gained worldwide fame and has been officially selected and screened at nine international film festivals, including:

Mumba Short Film Festival INDIA, 2022.

S.O.F.A Film Festival (Animals, Wildlife, Environment, Conservation), 2022.

Delhi Shorts International Film Festival, 2022.

Tagore International Film Festival, 2022.

Goa Short Film Festival, 2022.

Pune Short Film Festival, 2022.

Wildlife Conservation Film Festival, 2022.

Jaipur International Film Festival, 2023.

Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival, 2023.

Adding to its acclaim, 'HARGILA' was conferred a Special Mention in the National Film Awards 2022, recognising its powerful narrative, cinematic impact, and contribution to environmental awareness.

In celebration of World Environment Day, the film has been made available for public viewing on YouTube, allowing global audiences to witness this inspiring conservation journey.

You can watch the movie here,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMpJrkc7mK4

The documentary is a tribute to the power of collective will, local wisdom, and the role of women in redefining ecological stewardship.

